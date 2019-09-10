Usher Grabs Black Coffee For New Single "LaLaLa"

The last project we received from Usher was last year's Zaytoven produced album, A that was filled with eight songs and features from Future and Gunna. Before a follow-up album to Confessions arrives, Usher has come through to share a new single that he collaborated on with South African DJ, Black Coffee.

"LaLaLa" is an end of summer tune that will keep the warm months alive for a little longer. Usher sings about a strong connection with a woman who gives him "reason to light up the place" and "keep going."

We can't say for sure if this single is sitting on any particular EP or album, but an Usher tune is always appreciated. Listen to the new-new and let us what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Wanna take you places that no one can find

Put my lips on you just to read your mind

Let me take you all the way now

Let me take you all the way down like this