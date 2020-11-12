When his daughter entered the world at the end of September, Usher couldn't wait to share the news. The singer and his music executive girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea had only weeks before revealed that they were expecting a child together, but once the news was out, Usher spoke candidly about the arrival of their baby. "We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond," Usher penned on September 30. “'Isn’t She lovely' by Stevie Wonder on repeat." On Wednesday (November 11), Usher offered an adorable first look at his baby girl and revealed that she arrived earlier than expected.

"Happy 11:11 Sovereign ... today was the day I thought you would arrive," the singer wrote. "You had a different plan ... #Babyknowsbest #Godsplan 'Life happens when you’re making other plans.' Is the present a gift or is the present the day? Live every moment." He also gave a shoutout to Jenn: "I love what we have, and what made @boogsneffect Te amo mucho."

Over on her Instagram page, Jenn shared a cute photo from Baby Sovereign's photoshoot of the newborn dressed in a mini robe and slippers as she posed with a tiny laptop. "Sovë helping me with album credits," Jenn wrote with two crying laughing emojis. Sovereign is Usher's third child, as he shares two boys, Naviyd and Usher V, with ex-wife Tameka Foster. Check out the baby fever-inducing pictures below.