They just welcomed their daughter into the world not long ago, but Usher and Jenn Goicoechea are ready for Baby No. 2. The singer has been hard at work preparing for his Las Vegas residency and a subsequent album that's on the horizon, but Usher and his leading lady continue to expand their family. It was just in September when Usher and Jenn shared that Baby Sovereign Bo was born, and eight months later, they've announced their good news.

Yesterday (May 27) at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Jenn displayed her growing baby bump while on the red carpet. The couple's latest addition will make Jenn's second child and Usher's fourth. He shares two sons, 12-year-old Naviyd and 13-year-old Usher V with ex-wife Tameka Foster.

Prior to delivering his news, Usher chatted with Extra earlier this week and explained the meaning behind his baby girl's name. "So, Sovereign, man, is such a beautiful word and name to me, you know, a supreme ruler is obviously the defined name," said the singer. "She's definitely ruling the household, but Sovereign Bo — Bo is at the end of it, so [she's] my little 'reign-bo.'"

Check out Jenn's post about her pregnancy below.

