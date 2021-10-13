Another Baby Raymond has entered the world. Usher has become a father for the fourth time now that he and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea have welcomed their bundle of joy. Usher has been receiving praise in recent months following his stellar residency at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace, but there is more to celebrate now that he has revealed that his newborn son has arrived.

The music icon posted a photo of his baby boy and shared details in the caption, including his name and birthdate.

"Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew," the singer penned. "I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighing 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra . Gang #demraymondboys."

In September 2020, Usher and Jenn welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Sovereign Bo. Usher also shares two sons with ex-wife Tameka Foster: 13-year-old Usher V and 12-year-old Naviyd.

In other Usher news, the R&B-Popstar has been reportedly working on a forthcoming project that he has been steadily teasing with the help of Jermaine Dupri. It will be interesting to see how this phase of fatherhood impacts the Grammy-winner's approach to music in the future. Congrats to the happy couple!

