The long-awaited reunion of past collaborators Usher, Ludacris, and Lil Jon, as well as dvsn, Ty Dolla $ign, and Banju Banton linking up are just a few reasons that this week's "R&B Season" playlist is looking hot as hell. As usual, we've been keeping our specially-curated "R&B Season" playlist updated with the best R&B offerings, and this week we've racked up a few essential additions.

Of course, the highly-anticipated "SexBeat" from Usher, Ludacris, and Lil Jon made the cut, marking the official reunion of the iconic trio behind 2004's "Yeah!" and "Lovers & Friends." Although fans were made aware that such a collaboration existed back in November, Jon built the hype way up during his beat battle with T-Pain over Instagram live last weekend when he played almost the entire track. In the days to follow, fans begged Usher to let Jon drop it as a single ASAP, since Usher had initially intended to release it on his upcoming album, Confessions III. However, we were officially treated to the raunchy yet romantic "SexBeat" on Friday, and it was well worth the 16-year wait.

Dvsn also came through with a dope new single featuring the likes of Ty Dolla $ign and Banju Banton, titled, "Dangerous City." The single is the latest from the OVO duo as they gear up for the release of their album, A Muse in Her Feelings, their first since 2017's Morning After. We've also included another track from Kiana Ledé's new album, KIKI, this week, this time highlighting the Ari-Lennox-featured "Chocolate." And make sure to check out "On The Road" from up-and-comer, Young Rog. Get into our updated "R&B Season" playlist below and don't forget to follow our other specially-curated playlists.

