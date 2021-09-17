Sha'Carri Richardson broke away from out of nowhere and became one of the biggest stories of the summer after she was barred from competing at the Tokyo Olympics because of a failed drug test for cannabis. Shortly after the announcement was made that she would not be competing, the American sprinter was met with a wave of support. However, the love quickly faded as Sha'Carri confidently stated that she would be returning at the Prefontaine Classic to sweep her competition.

During her return race, she finished in last place, which prompted the internet to share all kinds of memes and jokes about her misfortune. She started beefing with different members of the Jamaican national team and then when she competed again at the Diamond League, she narrowly missed the podium, finishing in fourth place.

Now, Usain Bolt is giving Sha'Carri some tips and tricks on how to manage her future success, advising her to stay at it and consider keeping things to herself the next time she wants to boast online.



"I would tell Sha’Carri to train harder and to be focused and not say too much," said Usain during an interview with The New York Post. "If you talk that big talk you have to back it up. So just train hard and focus on that and try to come back, do it, and then talk about it."

Bolt also said that the Jamaicans were inspired to humble Richardson after she took her trash talk to the internet pre-race.

"Jamaicans were vexed because she was talking a lot of shit before the actual race, it is just one of those things," he said. "Jamaicans don’t like when people talk shit about us because we are a very proud people. So if you talk about us we are gonna want you to back it up. It definitely gave those women the extra push [to win.]”

