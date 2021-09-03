Usain Bolt Releases Debut Album "Country Yutes"

The world knows Usain Bolt as one of the most prolific Olympic athletes of all time, but he's also making a name for himself in music, releasing his official debut studio album with rising artist NJ this week.

This year, Usain Bolt made his debut as a recording artist, dropping a few singles on all streaming platforms and announcing his new album. Titled Country Yutes, the runner's first album is a collaboration with NJ, and it features artists including Bibi Gardner, Kamal Evans, and Jae Xo.

"If you have followed my career over the years, you would see me always dancing and listening to music. It's no secret to the world that I love music. Music has just always been a part of my DNA," said Usain Bolt about the release.

The album was named in honor of Usain and NJ's homeland Jamaica, and it embraces the global sounds of reggae and dancehall.

Listen to Usain Bolt's debut album below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. Intro

2. Living The Dream

3. Say Less (feat. Bibi Gardner & Kamal Evans)

4. It's A Party

5. Yuh Know

6. City Life

7. Need Your Love (feat. Jae Xo)

8. Timing

9. Days Like These

10. Fragrance

11. I Cry

12. FYAH

13. RIP MY G

14. Life