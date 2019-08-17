Usain Bolt is one of the most accomplished athletes in the world as he has proven himself on pretty well every single stage of track and field. The Jamaican sprinter has proven himself as the fastest man in the world and is showing very few signs of slowing down even though he is getting older. To keep himself occupied between events, he has taken up soccer where he has actually been decently successful. With all of this in mind, it shouldn't come as a surprise that he wants to relax and spend some time with his loved ones once in a while.

Thanks to some new photos obtained by Bossip, Bolt was seen in Formentera, Spain recently where he was on vacation with his longtime girlfriend Kasi Bennett. The two appeared to be waving at a crowd of photographers after having gotten off a boat. Bolt was dressed all in white, while Bennett donned a gorgeous red summer dress.

There was a time where Bolt was being accused of cheating, although for now, it looks like he and Bennett are still going strong. They seem to be quite happy on this vacation and to be honest, why wouldn't you be when you're in Formentera. There are certainly worse things you could be doing with your time.