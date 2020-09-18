Welp... the time has come and, as expected, TikTok will be banned in the United States this weekend.

Donald Trump has taken aim at TikTok and WeChat in recent weeks, claiming that the two apps, that are Chinese-owned, are using data to spy on the United States and its citizens. In reality, it's just a bunch of kids creating stupid dances... but hey, whatever.

The President issued an executive order for the ban of both apps in the US, unless they are purchased by an American company before mid-September. The deadline has passed and, despite several companies making bids to buy TikTok, its parent company ByteDance shut down purchase attempts. That means that, this Sunday, the ban will be in effect.



Drew Angerer/Getty Images

If you've already got the app, you don't have much to worry about. You can continue to access all the trends that are created on TikTok, but you will not be able to update the app when it comes time for that. At least Trump waited until after iOS 14...

CNN reports that all new downloads of the apps will be banned though, not allowing anybody in the United States to get a new download of TikTok or WeChat.

"The only real change as of Sunday night will be [TikTok users] won't have access to improved apps, updated apps, upgraded apps or maintenance," said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Fox Business.

TikTok employees based in the US will still be able to earn their salaries and benefits despite the ban.



Mario Tama/Getty Images

"Today's actions prove once again that President Trump will do everything in his power to guarantee our national security and protect Americans from the threats of the Chinese Communist Party," added Ross. "At the President's direction, we have taken significant action to combat China's malicious collection of American citizens' personal data, while promoting our national values, democratic rules-based norms, and aggressive enforcement of U.S. laws and regulations."

[via]