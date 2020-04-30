As the United States continues to combat the pandemic, jobless claims rise each week. President Trump has announced that federal social distancing guidelines will not be renewed, and thus it'll be up to individual states to enact guidelines as they see fit, but that doesn't mean things are on the up and up just yet.

Unemployment claims continues to reach new milestones, showcasing just how much this pandemic is affecting America's economy, let alone the people in it. It was a month ago that we reported on the all-time high unemployment claims, and now, more than a month later, that remains true again. Just last week, it was reported that 22 millions Americans were out of a job-- now that talley is up to more than 30 million, according to New York Times' latest stats. This is in the span of six weeks alone, with 3.8 million people filed claims this past week, helping to bring that number up.

Still, even these numbers aren't expected to fully encompass everyone who is out of a job, as some surely haven't applied for any benefits, or tried to, but failed to finish their application.

There are now over 1 million confirmed Coronavirus cases in the United States, and just over 61,000 deaths.

