As more details continue to be unveiled about the violent storming on Capitol Hill that occurred last Wednesday, the genuine horror of the entire attack grows stronger. The attack has caused Trump to be impeached for a second time, with many pointing the finger at him for inciting the chaos, and for the first time since the Civil War, National Guardsmen are sleeping in the Capitol building to prevent further violence from brewing. Federal prosecutors are now confirming in court documents filed late Thursday evening horrific plans from rioters intending to "capture and assassinate elected officials."

As the FBI continues to go after the fascist extremists, the recent court filings center on Jacob 'Jake Angeli' Anthony Chansley, also known as the 'QAnon Shaman,' who led part of the riot. "Strong evidence, including Chansley’s own words and actions at the Capitol, supports that the intent of the Capitol rioters was to capture and assassinate elected officials in the United States Government," the filing stated.



Win McNamee/Getty Images

"Chansley is an active participant in — and has made himself the most prominent symbol of — a violent insurrection that attempted to overthrow the United States Government on January 6, 2021," the document reads. During the attack, he used a spear to fight Capitol Police. He also is alleged to have left a note on the Senate Chamber dais that warned, "It's only a matter of time, justice is coming.”

"When questioned as to the meaning of that statement, Chansley went on a lengthy diatribe describing current and past United States political leaders as infiltrators, specifically naming Vice President Mike Pence, former President Barack Obama, former Senator Hillary Clinton and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden as infiltrators involved in various types of wrongdoing. Although he stated his note was not a threat, the Government strongly disagrees," the filing reads.

In an interview with NBC News, Chansley noted he'd traveled all the way to the Capitol at Trump's request "that all 'patriots' come to D.C." Prosecutors are arguing the loyal Trump supporter must be detained because of his past criminal records and belief in harmful conspiracies like QAnon. He also believes he is an alien which prosecutors think may indicate, "serious risks that he will flee and obstruct or attempt to obstruct justice."



Win McNamee/Getty Images

We'll keep you updated as more information on the aftermath of the Capitol Riots is uncovered.

