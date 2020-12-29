It was just yesterday when President Donald Trump finally signed the COVID-19 stimulus bill that gives American's $600 in pandemic relief, and today (December 28) the House of Representatives has increased that amount. Over the last few days, United States citizens have been waiting with bated breath on news regarding when and if they will receive another pandemic check from the government. It was in April when the first set of $1,200 stimulus checks were distributed, but since that time, millions of Americans continue to be unemployed as workplaces and travel remain shut down due to pandemic regulations.

After the $600 stimulus check was announced, the Democrat-controlled House approved an increase that will give $2,000 to qualified citizens. While this is being celebrated, it may be a tad premature. The Republican-controlled Senate also has to approve the bill, and it's being widely reported that the majority of the party has rejected the higher amount. Trump publicly denounced the $600 relief and stated Americans needed $2,000, but when the amended bill passed by his desk, he refused to sign off on it because there were inclusions that weren't to his liking.

At the very least, Americans can look forward to a $600 check that will reportedly be distributed sometime in January or February, depending on how long these political negotiations and stalemates continue. "Following the strong bipartisan vote in the House, tomorrow I will move to pass the legislation in the Senate to quickly deliver Americans with $2,000 emergency checks," Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer said. "Every Senate Democrat is for this much-needed increase in emergency financial relief, which can be approved tomorrow if no Republican blocks it -- there is no good reason for Senate Republicans to stand in the way."

