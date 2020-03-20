Not only have citizens across the world been forced to live in fear for their physical health due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the rampant layoffs and increasingly unstable financial circumstances have let to increased anxiety from a different angle altogether. And while many measures are being planned to lighten the load during this time of crisis, one immediate change has been confirmed by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

"We are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15," announced Mnuchin, by way of a Tweet. Making it abundantly clear that the decision was made at President Donald Trump's discretion, Mnuchin explains that the three-month delay will benefit both taxpayers and businesses alike.

It's no secret that Trump takes great pride in a thriving economy, and as such, the President has attempted to do his part in alleviating the burden. Unfortunately, the economic toll left in the wake of the coronavirus has already led to a massive spike in unemployment, the full impact of which has yet to be revealed. In truth, the fallout is difficult to predict, especially when it comes to more localized businesses-- expect more news to surface as the government seeks to implement new measures to combat an economic downturn.

