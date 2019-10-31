Jordan Peele's Us is inspiring lots of Halloween costumes this year, providing fans with a pretty easy get-up that consists of a red jumpsuit, dark circles and a pair of scissors. While it's a great idea and probably a big hit at any Halloween party, Jordan would appreciate if fans kept him out of the loop when it comes to tagging him on social media. Why? Because it's making him quite uncomfortable.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The famed film director chatted with Variety recently and told the publication that costumes he's been seeing (mostly from emails) have made him feel "uncomfortable."

“I’ve started receiving a lot of people in Tethered costumes, which, it doesn’t make me comfortable,” he explained, as seen in the clip below. “You know, I like the fact that the movie is happening, it’s a phenomenon, it’s resonating, it’s iconic — but, I don’t know, there’s something about … it’s like, they’re impersonating the stalkers and sending me stuff.”

Considering the characters are murderers, Jordan's piece of advice to fans dressing up is to simply "don’t go into that mindset." The Black-ish cast channeled the Us characters and killed it - peep the picture out below.