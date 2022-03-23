One of the biggest stories in sports over the past couple of weeks has been Brittney Griner's detainment in Russia. Russian officials say that Griner was trying to sneak hashish oil onto the plane she was going to take back home to the United States. Since then, she has been in jail and the US government has not been able to speak to her, despite their best efforts.

Today, on CNN, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price gave a massive update on Griner, noting that the Russians are now allowing US officials to speak with her. Based on a meeting earlier this morning, it was revealed that she is doing quite well despite her unfortunate circumstances.

Mike Mattina/Getty Images

"There's only so much I can say," Price said via TMZ, "but what I can say is that our official found Brittney Griner to be in good condition. And we will continue to do everything we can to see to it that she is treated fairly throughout this ordeal."

At this point, there is no telling if and when she will be released, however, this latest update is a step in the right direction. With the war going on between Russia and Ukraine, international tensions are high, so hopefully, Griner will be well taken care of, for the time being.

