The Coronavirus pandemic is striking North America hard but the United States is facing far more cases currently in comparison to the rest of the world. It was reported this week that the United States has the highest amount of cases as it recently reached 81,378. This means that it's surpassed both China and Italy but unfortunately, it looks like the numbers will keep climbing.



Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who serves as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, went on CNN where he revealed that the United States is expecting millions of cases but what's scarier is that the death toll will likely hit six-figures. He said that there's anywhere from 100K to 200K Coronavirus deaths expected from Coronavirus currently. The millions who will contract the disease aren't even part of the worst-case scenario which he describes as a model that estimates the impact of the virus.

I would say between 100,000 and 200,000 cases," he said before correcting himself and adding that's the estimated death roll. "We're going to have millions of cases." He did add, "I don't want to be held to that" because the pandemic is volatile.

The number of deaths in the United States doubled in the past twenty-four hours, bringing the toll up to over 2,000. It appears to be extremely unlikely that it would be safe for the country to reopen by Easter as the president previously suggested would happen. Given the fact that Fauci's been heavily involved with the developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, it would be wise to listen to him in this situation.

[Via]