It was revealed on Thursday that President Trump had ordered a drone airstrike on Iran that resulted in the death of the country's commander of the Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani. The strike reportedly occurred at the Baghdad International Airport where Soleimani was riding in his vehicle, and now, alleged footage of the strike has been released. Per TMZ, a video from the Al-Ahed channel, an independent Iraqi television network, shows the blast occurring, though the clip has yet to be confirmed by other major news outlets as verified footage of the attack. TMZ also included a photo of the aftermath of the strike, in which a vehicle near Baghdad International Airport can be seen burning. Three rockets were said to have been launched at the site in the strike. Six people were reportedly killed in total.

The announcement of the attack and subsequent death of Soleimani on Thursday sent many U.S. citizens into a panic. Many believe that this direct targeting of the Iranian commander is sure to heighten tensions between the U.S. and the Middle East, and Iran has already promised retaliatory attacks. These fears from Americans even escalated into claims that this move would result in World War III.