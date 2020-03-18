Citizens of the world are being advised to stay home and practice social distancing because of the global pandemic we are currently experiencing. The coronavirus outbreak has affected us all -- some more than others -- but it remains a fact that our world has been changed forever. Countries have been shutting down altogether and United States and Canadian residents are being urged to return home before it becomes too unsafe to do so. In the latest development pertaining to non-essential travel, it has been reported that the borders between Canada and the United States have been temporarily closed.



Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images

"We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic," tweeted President Donald Trump this morning. "Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!"

The Washington Post notes that the Department of Homeland Security is still working on the specific details of the closure, including the timeline of the border closure, but it will not include the transport of commercial goods or the return of Canadian or American citizens for the time being.

With news breaking out regarding the novel coronavirus by the minute, we will stay on top of any pertinent updates for you. Stay safe and, if you are currently traveling outside of the country, please go home and stay inside.