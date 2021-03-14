The United States set a world record for single-day vaccinations for COVID-19, Saturday, with nearly 3 million coronavirus vaccines being administered in the 24-hour period. White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klein announced the record on Twitter, Saturday night.

“With the 6am cut off, the total would have been 2.98m, more COVID shots than any country has administered on any day in this crisis — a world’s best record,’’ Klein tweeted in response to Bloomberg reporter Drew Armstrong.



Mario Tama / Getty Images

Armstrong noted that the originally reported figure, 4.6 million, was a massive increase in vaccinations, but not necessarily accurate or indicative of a new single-day trend, but how the data was delivered from the CDC. He explains: “The boring answer: It’s a one-time methodological bump from a later-than-usual CDC data pull that sucked in more data than usual.”

Regardless, as Klein points out, the corrected figure is still a world record in its own right.

There are now three vaccines available in the U.S., but Dr. Anthony Fauci says there is no favorite and that all are equally good to get. He explained why and joked about microchips in a new episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Friday.

[Via]