Libra season may have just kicked off, but it sounds like people are already starting to plan well into Scorpio season; more specifically, for Drake’s birthday. During the Ultimate Rap League’s marquee event last night, Smack White announced two upcoming cards, one of which is a special celebration in honour of Champagne Papi’s big day.

According to AllHipHop, Houston, Texas saw the largest ever live rap battle crowd, with nearly 3,000 fans making their way to the Bayou Music Centre.

The first battle took place between California’s RealNameBrandon and Missouri’s MVP. Ultimately, the former was the one to win over the crowd with his booming vocal projection and undeniably commanding stage presence. The crowd and judges voted unanimously in his favour - a great start to the evening for everyone in attendance.

Last night’s other battles saw Arsonal and Lu Castro face off, and Eazy The Block Captain and Chess battle it out, which was arguably one of the most intense and crowd pleasing performances of the night.

Tsu Surf, John John Da Don, Hollow Da Don, and K-Shine all took to the stage to share their lyrics and fight for their W’s before the biggest battle of the night, which was between Murda Mook and Reed Dollaz.

Unfortunately, many were left disappointed by the event’s headline performers, noting that Mook didn’t seem to be at his best while performing on the Big Stage.

The last show of the night came from Detroit’s Calicoe and Compton’s Geechi Gotti, which managed to wake the crowd back up after being let down by the show that came before.

After the rapping died down for the evening, more news about the “Drake card” was revealed. On October 30th, OVO and URL will be coming together for “the biggest event in rap battle history,” called “Til Death Do Us Part.”

It’s already been confirmed that Gattas and Jaz will be competing, along with Tay Roc and Nu Jerzey Twork. Smack White says that more announcements will be coming this week, so keep your eyes peeled.

Who would you like to see on the Drake card? Let us know in the comments.

[Via]