Trevor Lawrence was the first overall pick in the NFL Draft this past year and with that comes large expectations. Jacksonville Jaguars fans believe he is going to be the starter for Week 1, although if you were to ask head coach Urban Meyer this question, he would immediately shoot you down and say that he hasn't decided anything. In fact, that's exactly what he told reporters according to Judy Battista of NFL.com.

If he’s not the quarterback we think we can win with — we haven’t made that decision. It’s not a four-year plan. It’s not fair to these players. It’s a one-year plan," Meyer explained. The head coach also went on to say that while Lawrence can throw the ball well, he has yet to prove that he can win at the highest level. With this in mind, Meyer decided to bring up Tom Brady as an example.

“What makes Tom Brady the greatest quarterback of all time is he find ways to win,” Meyer said. “Whether he’s a Buccaneer or with the New England Patriots, he finds a way to win. I’ve had quarterbacks like that — they win. I don’t know if we’re going to tell in a year. He throws a nice ball, that makes him one of about 60 to 70 quarterbacks. Does he win games?”

This wishy-washy attitude could very well come as a shock to Jaguars fans who were totally on board the Lawrence train. Regardless, Lawrence has a few preseason games where he can prove himself, so fans shouldn't get too upset with Meyer's lack of commitment. A lot can change between now and September.

