This season was one to forget for Jacksonville Jaguars fans as the team finished with an abysmal record of 1-15. Luckily, their failures weren't all for nothing as the team was awarded the first overall pick in the 2021 draft, which will most likely be used on the likes of Trevor Lawrence who is coming out of Clemson. Lawrence is considered to be one of the best quarterback talents out there, and could certainly make a huge impact with the team in his rookie season.

As for their head coaching vacancy, it seems like the Jaguars are going the college route. In fact, they have officially brought Urban Meyer out of retirement as the three-time National Championship-winning head coach is about to finalize a deal with the Jaguars, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Since retiring from coaching in 2018, Meyer has been in an administrative role with Ohio State although it's clear he wants to coach again. Bringing a coach from college over to the NFL is seldom a sure thing, but the Jaguars seem confident that Meyer can turn them right back into contenders.

Meyer's first order of business will be helping the team draft their next franchise superstar and if he decides to take Lawrence, he will already be a popular man in Jacksonville.

Ralph Freso/Getty Images