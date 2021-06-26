Trevor Lawrence was the first overall pick in the NFL Draft and Jacksonville Jaguars fans are very excited to see what he's able to do in the league. On Day 1 of the NFL season, Lawrence is expected to be the starter although as it stands, head coach Urban Meyer has yet to make a concrete decision. Simply put, Meyer wants to make sure that Lawrence has progressed enough before throwing him into a situation that he may or may not be ready for.

Recently, Meyer admitted that as of today, Lawrence is not ready to be the starter Week 1. Of course, Meyer noted that this is normal and that Lawrence is performing above expectations right now. There is still a lot of time before the season, and there is a lot of optimism surrounding the QB.

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

“He’s not ready yet, but he doesn’t have to be ready yet,” Meyer said per reporter Mackenzie Salmon. “We got a long training camp coming up. He’s probably advanced maybe a little quicker than we would’ve thought, so which was a positive. One thing that we worked on — when we made a decision that Trevor was going to be our No. 1 pick, we went from the evaluation stage to the preparation stage. And that means that I want to see — I can’t remember the exact date, but we started installing the playbook with him well before the draft. So you can see the retention, he’s got a really good work ethic and he’s progressed very well.”

Lawrence is expected to be the franchise QB of the future and if he has himself an impressive rookie campaign, Jaguars fans will have a lot to be excited about for years to come.

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

