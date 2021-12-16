Urban Meyer's tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars has been a complete and utter disaster. From a 2-11 start to hitting on young women at bars to berating his own staff in front of the team, Meyer has been on thin ice ever since joining the franchise. There were rumblings that Meyer could get fired as soon as this week, and in the end, that is exactly what happened.

At midnight last night, Meyer was fired by the Jaguars, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. It was then revealed that Darrell Bevell will take his place, and there is no doubt that the new interim head coach will have his work cut out for him, moving forward.

Following the news, Jaguars owner Shad Khan weighed in on the situation with a very blunt take on the team's head coach. As you will come to find out, this is a decision that the team had been leaning towards for quite some time.

“After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban’s tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone," Khan said. “In the spirit of closure and recharging our players, staff and fan base, I will not comment further until some point following the conclusion of the NFL season.”

The Jaguars have been in disarray due to terrible coaching, and now, they can reset and hopefully get things under control. After all, you don't want to waste a quarterback talent like Trevor Lawrence.