Urban Meyer has apologized to the city of Jacksonville following his tumultuous departure from the Jaguars. The team fired Meyer, earlier this week, for a series of incidents as well as a disappointing season overall.

"I just apologize to Jacksonville," Meyer told Ian Rapoport of NFL.com in a new interview. "I love Jacksonville. It's one of the reasons I took the job. I still think Shad's a great owner. It's heart-breaking."



He explained: "I tell people, losing eats away at your soul. Once you start losing, it's hard on everybody. I thought at one point, when we won two out of three, there was some momentum, great energy, the defense was really playing well. We were running the ball and then when that dried up on us, then we started turning the ball over. We had that bye week and then James Robinson gets hurt."

One of the most damning reports from Meyer's time as the Jags' head coach alleged that Meyer kicked Josh Lambo while he was stretching during a preseason practice. Meyer said the story is inaccurate.

"It was like, 'Wait a minute, where is this coming from?' I've certainly made a few mistakes but those weren't right," he said.

As for what his plans going forward will be, he admitted that he has not been offered any coaching positions yet.

"To be determined," he said.

