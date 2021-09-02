Unvaccinated NBA players will not be able to participate in games held in cities with local restrictions, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Only players with a medical or religious exemption will be able to get around the requirement.

“Unvaccinated NBA players in markets with local requirements — such as NYC (Knicks, Nets) and SF (Warriors) — will not be allowed to enter home arenas or facilities for games or team activities conducted there unless there’s approved medical or religious exemption,” Charania explained in a tweet, Wednesday.



Elsa / Getty Images

“This follows local governmental policies, meaning unvaccinated players on the Nets, Knicks and Warriors are not allowed to play in home games,” Charania added. “Visiting players are exempt from the vaccination requirements in NYC and SF."

As for the league's rules, the anticipated COVID-19 health and safety protocol, which requires approval from the National Basketball Players Association, will require unvaccinated players to eat, fly and ride buses in different areas than their other teammates. Unvaccinated players will also have to undergo testing on both game days and practice days.

These restrictions likely won't affect many players, as NBPA executive director Michele Roberts told Yahoo Sports in July that 90% of NBA players were already vaccinated.

[Via]