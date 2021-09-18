Unusual Demont Offers Up Gorgeous Sounds On Debut EP "HUES."

Wisconsin artist Unusual Demont has been making waves over the past year thanks to a plethora of vibey r&b singles that have taken fans by storm. The artist is currently based out of Los Angeles and amid his success, he has been putting together a debut EP that is full of tracks that are perfect for the upcoming cuffing season. This new EP is called "HUES." and if you're a fan of guitar-driven r&b, this is going to be one of your favorite projects of the year.

On the first track "VANTA," we get an immediate burst of sound that features some interesting rock elements, all while Unusual Demont gives one of his signature singing performances. From there, the artist continues with the guitar-driven tracks and it makes for an ethereal experience that will have you adding the entire EP to your r&b playlist.

This is a must-listen project, and you can check it out, below.

Tracklist:

1. VANTA

2. IVORY

3. GOLD

4. AMBER

5. PINE

6. PURPLE

7. DAFFODIL

8. BLUSH