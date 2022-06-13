After an explosive last few years in the industry, Lil Baby continues to take Hip Hop by storm. His albums have topped the charts, his tours have sold out worldwide, and he's one of the most sought-after voices in Hip Hop. However, for as much as his fans know about his past, the life and upbringing of Lil Baby still remain a mystery—and a new Prime Video documentary will fill in those gaps.

Today (June 13), it was announced that Amazon Prime Video would be exclusively streaming Karam Gill’s Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, "produced by Quality Films, MGX Creative, and 4PF." The documentary premiered at the recent Tribeca Film Festival and was even topped off with a performance by the rapper.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

The film is described as:

"Untrapped tells his story, and details his meteoric rise to become the most dominant name in the rap game. While still a teenager, Baby— known to friends and family as Dominique Armani Jones— was one of the most notorious figures in the streets of West Atlanta, before he was arrested and sent to prison. After his release in 2016, he faced a hard choice: Return to the fast money of the streets, or take a chance that his charisma and untested talent could bring him success as a rapper. In 2020, his second album, My Turn, was the year’s top seller across all genres of music. Today, Lil Baby is a devoted father to his two young boys and a powerful voice in the fight for racial justice and police reform. Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby chronicles the astonishing rise of a singular artist and activist, and explores the systemic oppression that keeps far too many people of color from participating in the American Dream.

Gill said that this project "has been in the works for several years" and he couldn't be prouder of its outcome. He also hopes that the rapper's story "can bring positivity into the world."

“I’m blessed to be able to tell my story and have people care to hear it,” said Dominique 'Lil Baby' Jones. “This film is a real look into my journey, and if it inspires even one person to believe that they can get through hard stuff and dare to follow a dream, then it was worth every penny spent and hour worked. My story is many people’s story and I’m excited to share it.”



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

“With this documentary, we got to highlight the obstacles and all the deep work that had to happen to get to where Lil Baby is now,” said Pierre “P” Thomas. “This raw footage is a powerful way to see that, and to see the negatives that were turned to positives. People will be beyond inspired.”

“Baby, like so many in this country, went through so many obstacles that could have thrown him into many bad places in life. To watch him come through to such a positive side is essential for people to see,” said Kevin “Coach K” Lee. “This documentary has the ability to change lives if viewers can believe just like he did.”

The documentary will premiere on Prime Video on August 26.