In a 2016 deposition for a civil case against Ghislaine Maxwell that was made public for the first time on Thursday, Virginia Giuffre provided details on events that transpired on a private island in the Caribbean with her alleged abusers, Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged madam, Ghislaine. Guiffre accused both Epstein and Maxwell of abusing her back in 2016, and provided testimony at the time.

“The island was a place where orgies were a constant thing that took place. And again, it’s impossible to know how many,” said Giuffre. She testified that Maxwell had “continuous” sex with girls and women in front of her, some of whom were underaged.

The testimony was released along with a large cache of documents opened on Thursday in Guiffre’s defamation suit against Maxwell, which has now been settled.

Rob Kim/Getty Images

Maxwell’s attorneys asked Guiffre if she could name girls she saw Maxwell have sex with. “There’s just a blur of so many girls,” she said in response. “There were blondes, there were brunettes, there were redheads. They were all beautiful girls. I would say the ages ranged between 15 and 21.”

According to Giuffre, the girls spoke a European language she believed was either Russian or Czechoslovakian. The girls were “beautiful, tall, some were blonde, some were sandy brown.”

Giuffre told the attorneys that the location where she saw Maxwell have sex with women was “100 percent” the US Virgin Islands, where Epstein owned his private Little St. James Island. She also said that Maxwell had sex with women all over the island, in locations such as a by the pool, in small huts,near the beachfront, and in Epstein’s cabana.

“There were orgies held outside by the pool," Giuffre said, “Ghislaine, myself, Jeffrey, another girl in this blue, outdoor — I don’t know what you want to call it. Cabana, that … just a bed could fit in,” she said.

As per Virginia’s testimony, during their many trips to Europe, Epstein and Maxwell trafficked Giuffre to wealthy and powerful men such as attorney Alan Dershowitz and Prince Andrew of England, constantly warning her not to aggravate their powerful acquaintances.

“Jeffrey did a lot more of that than she did. But she definitely made it aware that we shouldn’t cross boundaries with them,” said Giuffre.

Maxwell was criminally charged with perjury for the crimes of lying under oath in the depositions and acting as a sex trafficker for Epstein. She has pleaded not guilty.

