Back in 1988, Tinker Hatfield changed the game when he designed the Air Jordan 3, which is a shoe that drew inspiration from his other big creation, the Air Max 1. The Air Jordan 3 has been a favorite among sneakerheads for a long time now and there have been plenty of colorways to scratch that itch. The Jordan 3 was vaulted a while back but came back with a vengeance and was one of the biggest sneakers of 2018. As you can imagine, there have been plenty of colorways over the years that never made it to store shelves and yesterday, we got a glimpse at one of them thanks to @oregonsole on Instagram.

In the post below, you can see a model that was a sample developed in 2007 but was never released to the general public. It's a pretty clean colorway as the upper consists of black suede and elephant print, all while red highlights appear on the outsole, laced, and eyelets.

If these were to release in the future, would you cop or are these a pass? They certainly aren't the best Air Jordan 3 out there but they'd be a clean pair of kicks for anybody in need of a fresh pair.