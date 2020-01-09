UnoTheActivist's Hot Streak Continues With "Ice Age"

Uno The Activist has been putting in a steady amount of work over the years. As a mainstay in the realm of "Soundcloud rap," he's continued to flood the market while doing things on his own terms alongside Thouxanbanfauni. Earlier today, Uno unleashed his latest project, Lost Files 1 including forty-five songs in total. One of the songs that has gained traction is titled, "Ice Age" including an appearance from Gunna as well as production from Turbo The Great. Honing in all of the glory of the current state of Atlanta's hip-hop scene, the two rappers deliver a swagful and braggadocious banger with the sort of drip that one only aspires to have.

Check out the song below and check out all of Lost Files 1 here.

Quotable Lyrics

Shootin' like who is that?

New Bentley coupes and they back to back

Big ole' mansion by habitat

You just be cappin', we stackin' racks



