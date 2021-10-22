UnoTheActivist Shares Debut Single From “Unoverse 3,” “Make It Make Sense”

On October 22nd, UnoTheActivist dropped the debut single from this upcoming album, Unoverse 3, titled “Make It Make Sense.” The 25-year-old has had a busy year so far, already releasing Unoverese in January, Unoverse 2 in May, and Time to Live, a collaborative project with Calabasas in August.

The first edition of Unoverse saw the rapper link up with MDMA on “Tears on the South Side,” and Mar90s on “Percocet Feelings.” On the second project, Uno operated alone, so it’ll be interesting to see what moves he plans to make with Unoverse 3.

Along with the release of “Make It Make Sense,” the “Taco Bell” rapper shared that his upcoming project will hit streaming services next Friday, on October 29th. The new track comes in just under 2 minutes in length, and sees Uno rapping about the stacks of cash he’s been collecting. “It don’t make money, it don’t make sense/The way I make this money, it don’t make no sense,” he raps on the chorus.

In 2020, TheActivist dropped an impressive five projects – time will tell if he plans to match that this year, or if he’ll be capping it at four.

Check out the new track below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm popping a pill then popping a opp

I'm in the hills on Molly with thots

Thought you was rÐµal, I guess that you not

This Raf and this Ricky got put on a lot