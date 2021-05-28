UnoTheActivist Rages On With New Project "Unoverse 2"

A few months following the release of his latest album Unoverse, Atlanta rapper UnoTheActivist has come through with the sequel, dropping ten new songs on Unoverse 2 this Friday.

Flexing his spectacular beat selection over some of the most animated hyper-pop and trap beats, UnoTheActivist makes sure his ragers are fed with over twenty minutes of straight bops. Rapping over alien sonics, Uno continues to impress with his strong output, releasing yet another project and barely letting up after the release of Unoverse.

To celebrate the project's release, Uno announced an upcoming show in Los Angeles this weekend, also posting some of his new merch on Instagram.

Listen to the new project below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. Jimmy Fallon

2. Don't Panic

3. On The Moon

4. Pinocchio

5. Givenchy

6. All I'm Sayin'

7. Burnt Out!

8. Casket

9. Knotts

10. Dreams