UnoTheActivist Is "Not One Of Dem"

UnoTheActivist's latest arrival is called "Not One of Dem," and finds the Atlanta-born recording artist rapping about just how different he is from everyone else over a beat produced by Major Ray.

As Genius notes, the single was first previewed on the "Night Mode" lyricist's TikTok in November of 2021, and subsequently went viral. Now that it's officially arrived it likely won't be long until it blows up on the app once again.





"That's not very P of you sir," he wrote on the caption of a recent Instagram dump, giving fans a look behind the scenes at the track's forthcoming music video. "Not One of Dem officially out now!! Who ready for the video?"

Last month, Uno and MadeInTYO dropped off a collab project called Yokohama, which consists of 16 tracks including "Margiela Man," "Mexikodro," "Catch Me Outside," and "Have My Way (Prada Me Down)."

Stream "Not One of Dem" below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, yeah, time to Perky up, go and tap some vibes (Dig?)

All these f*cking drugs, they got me feeling nauseous

She said, "Sorry, mom, but that money calling"

I got a bankroll on me now, bankroll on me now (Let's go)

[Via]