UnoTheActivist Falls In Love With Percocet On "Night Mode"

Alex Zidel
April 10, 2020 17:28
UnoTheActivist has one thing on his mind in the 2GramCam-featured "Night Mode."


If you've ever wondered how UnoTheActivist unwinds after a long day, listen to "Night Mode" and it will become instantly clear. The Atlanta rapper just delivered what can be considered a love song to his drug of choice: Percocet.

This is one of the most interesting recent songs from UnoTheActivist, who appears to be coming into his own. Bubbling in the underground, Uno has had difficulty breaking into the mainstream. Emulating his cousin Playboi Carti's "baby voice" for much of the way on "Night Mode," Uno gets ready for bedtime, cooling down and forgetting about his life's troubles. 

Featured rapper 2GramCam enters for the second verse, where he also enters Perc Mode and mixes his pills with some dirty Spite. 

If you're looking for vibes, this is definitely for you. However, if you actually care about the messages your favorite rappers are trying to convey, this ain't for you.

Quotable Lyrics:

It's time to go into Perc mode, yeah
Fuck for an hour off XOs, yeah
I said, the bitch doin' lines like a barcode, yeah
I'm dripping so hard like I snort coke, yeah
I got this drip from the North Pole, yeah
Came a long way from the South Pole, yeah

