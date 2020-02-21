UnoTheActivist & Ty Dolla $ign Toast To The Lavish Life Of Rap On "Can't Go"

After promising that last month's Lost Files 1 mixtape would be his last project before strictly releasing on major platforms only, burgeoning rapper UnoTheActivist may be making true on that promise by the sound of his flashy new single alongside Ty Dolla $ign titled "Can't Go."

The production and lyrics for "Can't Go" are easily a ploy to hit a wider market for Uno, who raps about the joys of being a popular emcee with a surplus of girls, success and more bankrolls than he and Ty can count between the two of them. It's a tale as old as time in the history of hip-hop, but they do manage to make it sound catchy this time around nonetheless.

Listen to "Can't Go" by UnoTheActivist featuring Ty Dolla $ign below and on all steaming platforms:

Quotable Lyrics:

Wake up in the morning, count a bankroll

Ayy, ten chains on like Django

She say, "You so out of pocket"

Walk around, a hundred K in your pocket

Ayy, hundred-fifty for the show now

Can't drive a 2016, that sh*t old now

Everywhere I go, I'm with my gang-gang

Lately, I'ma flex, been on the PJ