UnoTheActivist & Ty Dolla $ign Toast To The Lavish Life Of Rap On "Can't Go"

Keenan Higgins
February 21, 2020 15:21
Can't Go
Uno The Activist Feat. Ty Dolla $ign

UnoTheActivist links with Ty Dolla $ign for a boastful new single titled "Can't Go."


After promising that last month's Lost Files 1 mixtape would be his last project before strictly releasing on major platforms only, burgeoning rapper UnoTheActivist may be making true on that promise by the sound of his flashy new single alongside Ty Dolla $ign titled "Can't Go." 

The production and lyrics for "Can't Go" are easily a ploy to hit a wider market for Uno, who raps about the joys of being a popular emcee with a surplus of girls, success and more bankrolls than he and Ty can count between the two of them. It's a tale as old as time in the history of hip-hop, but they do manage to make it sound catchy this time around nonetheless.

Listen to "Can't Go" by UnoTheActivist featuring Ty Dolla $ign below and on all steaming platforms:

Quotable Lyrics:

Wake up in the morning, count a bankroll 
Ayy, ten chains on like Django
She say, "You so out of pocket" 
Walk around, a hundred K in your pocket
Ayy, hundred-fifty for the show now
Can't drive a 2016, that sh*t old now
Everywhere I go, I'm with my gang-gang
Lately, I'ma flex, been on the PJ

