UnoTheActivist & Travis Barker Are Back And They Don't Need "Friends"

Ever since Travis Barker first dropped "Killer" two Halloweens ago with a DIY video featuring assorted horror movie clips, fans have been clamoring for more music from UnoTheActivist and the legendary drummer.

It looks like the two are finally delivering with a new project titled Might Not Make It.

Perfectly on-brand for the two darker-minded artists, the tape takes on an apropos Halloween aesthetic, with the previously released "Killer" anchoring in the middle.

Album opener "Friends" brings listeners into Uno and Travis' world with a gentle synth loop that is offset by a dirty 808. Uno switches up his flow slightly, opting for a soft croon and subdued whisper over Travis' spacey beat.

Sonically, it's closer to Travis' work with 03 Greedo than any of his previous work as a producer. It's one of the more unexpected collaborations in recent months, but a welcome change.

Stream "Friends" below and check out Might Not Make It, which is available on all streaming services now.

Quotable Lyrics

Carry the stick like Travis Barker

Now I drip more like Travis Barker

Take your bitch and then transport her

Your bih like me and that's extortion

To the water I escort her

Took your place just like indoors

You are poor

We don't hang 'cause I don't trust these n****s' morals