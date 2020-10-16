mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

UnoTheActivist & Travis Barker Are Back And They Don't Need "Friends"

Dre D.
October 16, 2020 15:03
LiveShyneDie LLC / Create Music GroupLiveShyneDie LLC / Create Music Group
LiveShyneDie LLC / Create Music Group

Friends
Uno The Activist & Travis Barker

UnoTheActivist and Travis Barker finally drop their joint tape after two years.


Ever since Travis Barker first dropped "Killer" two Halloweens ago with a DIY video featuring assorted horror movie clips, fans have been clamoring for more music from UnoTheActivist and the legendary drummer.

It looks like the two are finally delivering with a new project titled Might Not Make It

Perfectly on-brand for the two darker-minded artists, the tape takes on an apropos Halloween aesthetic, with the previously released "Killer" anchoring in the middle.

Album opener "Friends" brings listeners into Uno and Travis' world with a gentle synth loop that is offset by a dirty 808. Uno switches up his flow slightly, opting for a soft croon and subdued whisper over Travis' spacey beat. 

Sonically, it's closer to Travis' work with 03 Greedo than any of his previous work as a producer. It's one of the more unexpected collaborations in recent months, but a welcome change.

Stream "Friends" below and check out Might Not Make It, which is available on all streaming services now. 

Quotable Lyrics

Carry the stick like Travis Barker
Now I drip more like Travis Barker
Take your bitch and then transport her
Your bih like me and that's extortion
To the water I escort her
Took your place just like indoors
You are poor
We don't hang 'cause I don't trust these n****s' morals

Uno The Activist
Uno The Activist Travis Barker uno the activist new music new single might not make it
