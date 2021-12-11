mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

UnoTheActivist & MadeInTYO Unite On New Project "Yokohama"

December 11, 2021 15:27
Yokohama
Madeintyo & UnoTheActivist

MadeinTYO and UnoTheActivist join forces for their new project.


When we look back at the Soundcloud rap era, there are a few artists that certainly laid the foundation down. Among those are MadeinTYO and UnoTheActivist. The two rappers propelled their careers off of their platform with viral singles. The two are long-time collaborators who've teamed up on records like the recently released "Margiela Man" and even joined forces on FKi 1st's "Good Gas" series.

With excellent chemistry already developed, the two artists came through with a brand new joint project this weekend titled Yokohama. The project includes 16 songs in total with a run-time of 45-minutes. MadeinTYO and Uno bask in the spotlight together, though they bring a few friends along for the ride including Ka$HDami and MDMA.

Check the project out below. 

