Uno The Activist Channels Lil Wayne's "Dedication" With His Own "Deadication" Mixtape

Last month, Georgia rapper, Uno The Activist, announced that he was working on a new mixtape called Deadication, which would basically be his own version of Lil Wayne’s 2004 Dedication Mixtape Series, where Wayne remixed popular songs from that era. Uno does the same, by hopping on the beats of popular songs from his own time, including "Topanga" by Trippie Redd, "Armed and Dangerous" by Juice WRLD, "Baby Birkin" by Gunna, and "Free Uzi" by Lil Uzi Vert. And ofcourse, the list of hit songs would not be complete without yet another Lil Nas X "Old Town Road" remix, which Uno delivers as well. Even the cover work pays ode to Wayne's own for Dedication, with a similar stylistic drawing and the same red, white and black color scheme.

Starting off his career as an early SoundCloud adopter, Uno quickly gained tract after garnering attention for his single, “Parkin’ Lot Pimpin.” As Playboi Carti's cousin, he adopts some of his stylistic techniques, including throwing out ad-libs with reckless abandon. However, Uno is much more lyrically focused than Carti, and he certainly proves that with his rapid-fire flows on this album. Deadication marks Uno's 7th release, a fact which is apparent in the development of his sound; even though the beats are lend from popular songs which we have all come to know and love, Uno adds his own sauce to each and every track. Perhaps as an homage to his beginings, Uno made the album available on SoundCloud, which you can give a listen to below.

Tracklist:

1. That's A Rack

2. Old Town Road

3. Kid Cudi / Pissy Pamper

4. Armed & Dangerous

5. Extendo

6. Transgression

7. It's Up!

8. Die Young

9. Homebody

10. Baby Burkin

11. Deadication

12. Who You Foolin (Ft. 2Gramcam)

13. Perc MF