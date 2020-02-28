Unknown T Is Back In Action With His New Song "Fresh Home"

Whenever a rapper returns home from a jail bid, it's necessary that the first release is a big home. Such is the case for Unknown T who is fresh out the slammer and back in these streets. In celebration of his return, he blessed fans with his new single, "Fresh Home." A drill-like banger with elements of grime and road rap infused into it, Unknown T is back on his bully with this one. The eerie production is loomed over by his chilling vocal delivery, clapping at the opps as he makes steps back on home turf.

Unknown T was released from prison a few weeks ago after he was acquitted of a murder charge stemming from the slaying of a university student on New Years Eve in 2018.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I was Unknown now I'm back on the scene as a well known rapper

Damn right, I'm a well known rapper

Fresh home, fresh home, straight out of the slammer

I was on G Wing, I was on HB4 where there ain't no camera