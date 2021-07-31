mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Unknown T Drops Off "Adolescence" Mixtape Featuring Potter Payper, M1llionz, & More

Karlton Jahmal
July 31, 2021 13:45
Adolescence
Unknown T

Adolescence recaptured.


Unknown T is back. After dropping off Rise Above Hate last year, the young rapper has been working hard to bring fans another mixtape. He hit us with a few singles and collaborations, but that was barely enough to satiate supporters. And at last, we are blessed with Adolescence. The project runs for 15 tracks and features guest appearances from Potter Payper, M1llionz, Digga D, Nafe Smallz, and M Huncho.

The production is stacked with UK drill masterminds such as Chris Rich, Ghosty, Byrd, Sean Murdz, X10, AV, and R14. The energy for the album is amazing and Unknown T really took a step forward from Rise Above Hate. For those who enjoy some good drill style hip-hop, this is the album to stream. Check out Adolescence everywhere now and let us know what you think about the album below.

Unknown T Adolescence
