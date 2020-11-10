Unknown T & Digga D Tap Vybz Kartel On New Single "Gotcha"

There are very few artists who can go to prison while still reaping the success of a musical career. We've witnessed Gucci Mane go to prison and still have the streets on lock, as well as Boosie, but perhaps no one has done it to the success of Vybz Kartel. The rapper has been incarcerated for the better part of the decade and releases new music regularly as if he isn't.

Fortunately, artists are still getting verses from Vybz, though he would never disclose how that's possible. UK rappers Digga D and Unknown T recently connected for a new single titled, "Gotcha" ft. Vybz. Though there is a heavy drill influence to it, Vybz Kartel is as diverse as they come, and finds himself fitting quite comfortably on the final verse. Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

I get down opps, put my hand on the Bible

Hand on the bible,

Man had the scope on top of the sniper rifle

Samurai sword called Eiffel

Ask him, the organ I hit was vital