Universal Pictures will be removing Cats from its "For Your Consideration" campaign for films that it holds as contenders for the Academy Awards. Typically, its corresponding webpage lists qualifying films alongside their relevant categories and a schedule of screenings in different cities

Variety reports that the film also is not featured on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' streaming platform where members have access to watch Oscars contenders.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Cats has been on the receiving end of scrutiny since its debut, with many left perplexed by the Tom Hooper-directed adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic musical. Despite its star-studded cast of talent that includes Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, James Corden, Rebel Wilson and Jason Derulo, the film failed to resonate with fans and critics alike.

But, all hope is not lost for the movie's awards season. While the film's one original song, "Beautiful Ghosts," by Webber and Swift is not up for Oscar consideration, it did receive the flick's sole Golden Globe nomination for best original song.

Elsewhere, Universal has included films such as “Us,” “1917,” “Queen & Slim,” “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” “Abominable” and “The Secret Life of Pets 2" on its FYC webpage.