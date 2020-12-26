University of Utah freshman running back Ty Jordan has died, according to TMZ. The story was also covered by a local ABC network. The university's athletic department tweeted out a statement confirming the passing.

Jordan was named Pac-12's offensive freshman of the year in 2020. He was also selected to the All-Pac-12 second team in 2020. He was the first freshman to achieve three straight 100-yard rushing games since 1995. "Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan," Head football coach Kyle Whittingham said in a written statement. "Ty's personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us. He leaves an indelible mark on each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. From the bottom of our hearts, all of us in the Utah Football Family want to say we love you Ty, and may you rest in peace."

TMZ reports that Jordan accidentally shot himself, and died at the hospital after a 911 call was made pertaining to the sounds of a gunshot. Jordan was 19 years young.