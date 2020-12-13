United Airlines has indefinitely banned a family in Denver after parents Eliz Orban and her husband could not get their two-year-old daughter to keep her mask on while their flight was preparing to depart.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

Orban release a video, in which, she explains the incident while holding back tears: “We just got kicked off the flight because our 2-year-old would not put on a mask, and we tried.”

She also posted a video that showed them attempting to keep the mask on their daughter.

United Airlines later responded to the viral incident with a statement sent to TMZ: “The health and safety of our employees and customers is our highest priority, which is why we have a multi-layered set of policies, including mandating that everyone onboard two and older wears a mask.”

The statement continued: “We are investigating this specific incident and have made contact with the family. We also refunded their tickets and returned their car seat and bags.”

The United Airlines incident is now the second strange airport mishap this weekend after a man in Las Vegas attempted to climb onto the wing of an Alaska Airlines flight before departure. The man was arrested afterward.

