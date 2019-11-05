New Era x Union x Los Angeles Dodgers collection now available.
New Era Cap has partnered up with Union and the Los Angeles Dodgers for a limited edition hat and apparel collection available now via www.neweracap.com/union.
This New Era x Union x Los Angeles Dodgers collection features four unique 59FIFTY fitteds equipped with either a Union Frontman logo on the front and Los Angeles Dodgers wordmark logo on the back or a Dodgers logo on the front and a Union Frontman logo on the back. Each of the styles are offered in two colorways, black and blue.
In addition to the hats, the collaborative collection features a selection of apparel including a hoodie and a t-shirt. Available in black and blue, the hoodie features the L.A. Dodgers wordmark logo on the front and on the back is two iconic Dodgers logos, a Union Frontman logo well as the address of Dodger stadium. The t-shirts, also available in black and blue, feature that familiar Union logo on the front with the Dodgers insignia on back.
Click here to shop the collection before it sells out.