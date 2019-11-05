New Era Cap has partnered up with Union and the Los Angeles Dodgers for a limited edition hat and apparel collection available now via www.neweracap.com/union.

This New Era x Union x Los Angeles Dodgers collection features four unique 59FIFTY fitteds equipped with either a Union Frontman logo on the front and Los Angeles Dodgers wordmark logo on the back or a Dodgers logo on the front and a Union Frontman logo on the back. Each of the styles are offered in two colorways, black and blue.

In addition to the hats, the collaborative collection features a selection of apparel including a hoodie and a t-shirt. Available in black and blue, the hoodie features the L.A. Dodgers wordmark logo on the front and on the back is two iconic Dodgers logos, a Union Frontman logo well as the address of Dodger stadium. The t-shirts, also available in black and blue, feature that familiar Union logo on the front with the Dodgers insignia on back.

Click here to shop the collection before it sells out.

New Era

New Era

New Era

New Era