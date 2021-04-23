Union Los Angeles is about to celebrate its 30th anniversary and sneakerheads are gearing up for a celebratory collaboration. Over the past couple of years, Union has done some dope stuff with the likes of Jordan Brand, including a couple of Air Jordan 1 and 4 colorways. Now, it would appear as though Union is back on their Air Jordan 4 wave, and they are planning two more colorways including "Desert Moss/Turqouise Blue/Dark Iris" and "Taupe Haze/Blue Fury/Khaki/Roma Green."

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @zsneakerheadz, we now have an inside look at some in-hand photos of the "Taupe Haze/Blue Fury/Khaki/Roma Green" offering. As you can see from the images in the post below, the upper is covered with grey and beige tones all while some blue and green is placed throughout. These colors actually come together quite nicely and for the Air Jordan 4, this is certainly a unique aesthetic that has never really been done before.

It seems as though these will be coming out in the summer of this year although for now, there are no concrete release details. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to keep you updated on all of the latest information from the world of sneakers. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.