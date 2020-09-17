Just last month, Union and Jordan Brand teamed up for a brand new collab that had sneakerheads very excited. Of course, we are talking about the two Air Jordan 4 colorways they created. With these kicks, Union and Jumpman were trying to relive the magic of their highly-successful Air Jordan 1 collaboration from 2018. While the Jordan 4s weren't as popular, there was certainly a very high demand thanks to the unique aesthetic and color scheme choices. While the shoes dropped on August 29th, it appears as though at least one of the colorways is coming back for a second time.

As you can from the images below, the official look at the "Off-Noir" colorway has been released. The shoe contains a black upper while blue and red highlights make their way throughout, all while the shoe is given a creamy midsole. This is a dope colorway that will certainly look great in your collection.

In terms of the new release date, it appears as though these will be dropping on September 30th, although this is certainly subject to change, so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via Nike

