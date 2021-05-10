Union has been a staple in the Los Angeles sneaker scene for a long time now...30 years to be exact. The boutique is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and once again, they are teaming up with Jordan Brand where they are about to deliver two more Air Jordan 4 colorways to the masses. There was a Union x Jordan 4 collab back in 2020 but now, two more offerings are on the way as part of the 30th birthday party festivities.

The first colorway to be revealed was the "Taupe Haze" model which mostly has muted colors that are a bit odd for an Air Jordan 4. Now, @Suave95654754 on Twitter is showing off the "Desert Moss" model which is just as odd, although much more eccentric overall. The shoe has a purple base all while the overlays have this yellow and green moss mixture which definitely helps the shoe live up to its name. There is a bit of turquoise on the tongue but aside from that, the yellow and purple are what truly make the shoe pop.

For now, it seems as though the "Desert Moss" and "Taupe Haze" models will be dropping in the summer although this is subject to change. Keep it locked to HNHH as we continue to bring you the latest from the world of sneakers.