Just a few weeks ago, images began to surface of a brand new collaboration between Jordan Brand and Union. This was an exciting development considering these two linked up back in 2018 for two incredible colorways of the Air Jordan 1. These offerings are still fresh in the minds of sneakerheads everywhere, so when word of an Air Jordan 4 collab hit the internet, many were excited. However, the first images had some concerns as they didn't know what to make of the peculiar colorways and short tongues.

Well, today, Union came through with some official photos that have sneakerheads changing their tune. In fact, according to the Union website, the tongue on both Jordan 4s can be turned into a larger more normal-looking tongue, if that is your preference. This small detail completely changes the profile of the shoe, and now, fans are back to drooling over these.

There are two other shoes included in the collection: the AJ Delta Mid and the AJ Zoom 92. This collection is going to be released on August 29th and is expected to be a huge hit that will sell out instantly.

Stay tuned for updates and let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on buying these.